DEAR ABBY: My husband was diagnosed with advanced chronic leukemia seven years ago. After two rounds of chemo, he was better for a while but was diagnosed with advanced multiple myeloma a year ago.

He has been through almost constant chemo and radiation, lost more than six inches of height due to osteoporosis and fractures, and can barely walk around the house or get in and out of the car for his doctor’s appointments.

Dear Abby column sig

Write to Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069