DEAR ABBY: My wife constantly gaslights me. We have four children (ages 1, 3, 4 and 6), and we both work full time. However, I pull 90% of the weight at home. I do the majority of household chores and much of the parenting. She’s an awesome mom and owns the morning routine and the majority of the care for our 1-year-old, but other than that, I do everything. She’s an elementary school teacher and she goes to bed at 7:30 each night after the kids go down. When I ask her why, she says it’s because she has to serve others at work.

When she gets home, she complains endlessly about her job and makes me feel guilty, as though I force her to have one. When we moved to our current home, we agreed she needed to teach so our kids could go to school in the district. She admits she knows my desire is simply to spend more time with her. We have had a babysitter only four times in six years. Please give me some advice.

Dear Abby column sig

Write to Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069