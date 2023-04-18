DEAR ABBY: My “Uncle Fred” is rude and obnoxious whenever we’re in his presence. He talks down to not only me, but everyone around him. Holidays are unbearable as he creates constant tension, leaving all guests less than enthused.

He also drinks too much at parties, which leads to obscenities and poor decision-making.

