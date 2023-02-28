DEAR ABBY: My husband is 6 feet, 6 inches tall. My 19-year-old son is taller, at 6 feet, 7 inches. They loathe being asked how tall they are. There are times when they are proud of their height and others when they have felt self-conscious because it can be uncomfortable to “tower” over others.

Often, the question is asked in a tone that conveys the person perceives them as some kind of “freak of nature.” They have been told they “must have been really well-fed growing up,” or the commenters are “so glad they never had to pay THEIR food bills.” And, of course, the assumption is that they played basketball — which they both did. But imagine if they didn’t or hated the game.

