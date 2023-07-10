DEAR ABBY: For more than five years, my son dated a young woman with a child. During that time, they lived with him. After they broke up, he was able to have visitation and shared parenting rights even though the little girl, “Paisley,” was not his own.

I must say it was a benefit for the child. To this day, Paisley is still a major part of his life. For the last five years she has called him Dad because her mother doesn’t want her real dad to be part of her daughter’s life, and Paisley wanted someone to call Dad.

Dear Abby column sig

Write to Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069