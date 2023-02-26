DEAR ABBY: When I visit my three grandchildren on Fridays, my daughter-in-law never offers me any refreshment — not even a glass of water or a cup of tea. She will eat in front of me and not offer me anything. I was taught that this is rude. Should I bring my own refreshment? (If I did, I would feel as though I would need to feed the whole family.)

I already travel quite far to get to her house — 45 minutes each way — and I bring snacks for the grandchildren. I visit them because it’s easier for my daughter-in-law to have me over than to haul the 1-, 3- and 6-year-olds out to my house. I would love to be invited to stay for dinner, but it never happens ahead of time. If I come at 2 p.m., then around 5 p.m. I “may” be invited, but I feel it is out of obligation, so I don’t stay. What should I do?

Dear Abby column sig

Write to Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069