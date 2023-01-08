DEAR ABBY: My dad had a stroke. My siblings and I (there are three of us) needed someone to care for him, since we all work full time. I asked my stepson, “Miles,” who was living in Tennessee, if he could help us out by moving to Washington state and caring for Dad during the day (Miles works nights), given that Dad needed 24/7 care. My siblings and I didn’t want to put him into a nursing home.

Within two weeks, Miles had given up his life in Tennessee and moved across the country to help. Because he was helping us, we didn’t ask him to pay rent. His generosity saved us thousands of dollars in nursing home fees, and Dad was much happier living at home.

