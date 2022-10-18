DEAR ABBY: A decade ago, before my wife and I had children, we were deeply in love with each other. Everything was great in the bedroom and outside. After we had children, my wife did a 180. She’s no longer affectionate with me at all.

We barely hold hands, we never hug, and kissing is prohibited except maybe a kiss before bed. We kiss like it’s an obligation. There’s no touching in our relationship. In the bedroom we used to be more physical and less restrained. I wanted her to be satisfied, without getting more specific. Now, if we are intimate, it’s once a month during the summer and maybe twice a month otherwise. She won’t allow me to touch parts of her body, and she’s physically and emotionally remote.

