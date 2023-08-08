DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have three children, and I feel really lucky to be able to stay home with them. I appreciate how hard my husband works so that I can do this. Our kids are young, so we are in a somewhat tedious season of life, without a lot of rest. But it’s just a season, and it’s already going by so fast.

Recently, my husband became interested in motorcycles and bought a nice vintage one. I was fine with it because he rides it only in our neighborhood, and it isn’t very fast. I understand he needs an outlet and I want him to have a hobby, but I wish it wasn’t motorcycles.

Dear Abby column sig

Write to Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.