DEAR ABBY: Years ago, my child was sexually abused by a relative. After I found out, I reported it, which made the abuser’s family very upset. Charges were filed, and there were court dates, probation and counseling. To date, everything the judge required of the abuser has been legally fulfilled. While I’m glad everything was completed, I’m still not comfortable having him around my child or any of their younger siblings.

The extended family wants to have large gatherings like were held in the past, and they are so happy we can all be together again. Is it bad that I still don’t want my child and other children around the abuser? Is it bad I don’t want my child to have to spend every major holiday and celebration with their abuser in the same space?

