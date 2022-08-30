DEAR ABBY: Fifteen years ago, my husband’s sister told him their brother “Brad” had molested her when she was young. She had repressed it until revealing it to a therapist. Brad admitted doing it, but said it was because a parish priest showed him pornography. Brad gave her money to pay for her therapy.

My husband has pretty much dismissed it and remains very close to Brad. I have never been able to look at Brad in the same way, and I prefer to not be around him.

Dear Abby

