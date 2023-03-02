DEAR ABBY: My brother-in-law and his fiancee, “Shana,” have been dating for five years. They have a beautiful son and have a date set for their wedding. I have been with my husband for four years, and married for about a year. We did not have a grand wedding celebration, just a simple city-hall ceremony accompanied by a dinner with immediate family. However, Shana is having the opposite.

She has invited my husband to be part of the wedding, but not me. I’m very disappointed because I thought we got along rather well and I considered us friends. Aren’t the brother and sister-in-law supposed to walk down the aisle together in the wedding ceremony? That’s how I have seen other couples do it. My husband also finds it strange that Shana wouldn’t ask me to be a part of the wedding. After all, I’ve been part of the family long enough. What do you think?

