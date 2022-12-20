DEAR ABBY: My brother and his husband are getting ready to file for divorce. Before they do, however, they are embarking on a very expensive trip to Italy. It was paid for before the divorce conversations started.

When they travel, I fly into the town where we both grew up, watch their home and dogs and spend time with old friends. Because of the difficulties facing travelers at this time, I like to come into town a few days early, in case there are any delays with my flight, so none of us has to worry about the dogs being alone.

Dear Abby column sig

Write to Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.