DEAR ABBY: I dearly love my youngest daughter. She’s the only one of my four daughters who has never married. For several months, she has been living with a man who is divorced and the father of two sons.

He’s a caring father. The problem is his status as a felon, for possession of drugs and fleeing the police. He served his time — about a year — and received commendations during that time. Her sisters refuse to come to my home if he’s present and won’t invite him for holidays.

