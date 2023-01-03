DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 37 years to an alcoholic. He is not verbally or physically abusive.

I have been online talking to three men. They all say they love me. I know this isn’t going anywhere, but why am I doing this? I don’t know these men at all. I don’t see them in person. Two are supposedly on a ship; the other is in the Army. They don’t know where I live. I have told them I’m older than they are; I’m 66. (They are 37, 47 and 57.)

