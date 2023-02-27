Jamie Cail

Claremont native Jamie Cail died last week after being found unconscious in her home on St. John in the Virgin Islands.

 VIA FACEBOOK

Police in the U.S. Virgin Islands have undertaken an investigation after a former swimming champion who grew up in New Hampshire was found dead in her home last week.

A woman identified by her boyfriend as Jamie Cail, 42, was pronounced dead at the Myra Keating-Smith Clinic on St. John early on Feb. 21. Police were informed of her death shortly after 2:30 a.m.