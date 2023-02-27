Police in the U.S. Virgin Islands have undertaken an investigation after a former swimming champion who grew up in New Hampshire was found dead in her home last week.
A woman identified by her boyfriend as Jamie Cail, 42, was pronounced dead at the Myra Keating-Smith Clinic on St. John early on Feb. 21. Police were informed of her death shortly after 2:30 a.m.
Cail, who was born in Claremont, was found by her boyfriend at the home they shared. He had left a local bar shortly after midnight to check on her.
Cail's boyfriend has not been identified.
“Upon his arrival, he discovered his girlfriend on the floor,” U.S. Virgin Islands police said in a statement.
With help from a friend, the man was able to get Cail to a nearby vehicle and took her to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic.
“Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the female succumbed to her ailment,” police said in a statement.
Attempts to reach the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department on Monday for additional information about the “ailment” mentioned in their statement were unsuccessful.
According to information published online on the swimming website swimswam.com, Cail was a member of the U.S. team at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships, where she swam the third leg of the gold medal-winning 800 free relay team.
She was a silver medalist at the 1998-1999 FINA Swimming World Cup in Brazil in the 800 free as a member of the United States Swimming National B Team.
Cail swam at Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, where she holds the record in the 200 yard fly, 400 yard IM, 200 meter IM and 400 meter IM in the 15-16 age group, according to swimswam.com.
She moved to Huntington Beach, California, to train with the Golden West Swim Club, winning California High School State Championships in the 200 IM and 500 free.
Cail was a member of the women's swim team at the University of Maine during the 2000-2001 academic year, according to the university's alumni association.
The case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau of the U.S. Virgin Islands police department.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective J. Carty at (340) 693-8880, ext. 5207 or Detective S. Rhymer at (340) 774-2211 ext. 5572 or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.