Derry dad overcomes odds to attend daughter's wedding

Bob LaGasse wasn’t going to let a life-threatening medical emergency keep him from walking his only daughter down the aisle.
Neither were his doctors.
Growing up in Derry, Ali LaGasse was always close to her dad. “From a very young age, he’s had a very special place in my heart,” she said. “He was always there, no matter what.”
So she knew he would be there for her when she married Justin Field on April 22.
But the Monday evening before the wedding, Bob started having abdominal pain. His wife of 40 years, Diana, kept asking if he wanted to go to the emergency room. He resisted.
At 2 a.m., as the pain continued to intensify, he relented: “I have to go to the hospital.”
Diana brought him to the emergency department at Parkland Medical Center, where tests were inconclusive. Doctors thought it might be a bladder condition and sent him home with instructions to see a urologist the next morning.
Once home, Bob went upstairs to freshen up — and passed out in the bathroom.
Diana heard the thump from above. “I flew up the stairs, to see him on the bathroom floor,” she said.
She helped him up, but he fainted again. Holding him against her, she managed to call 911 with his cellphone.
Derry paramedics had to break into the garage to get inside.
“My daughter’s getting married on Saturday. We need to be at the wedding,” Diana remembers telling one of the paramedics.
“Well, that would be Plan A,” he replied.
In the emergency department, the LaGasses were telling everyone about Ali’s upcoming wedding. “That became the mantra,” Diana said. “We didn’t know how serious it was when we were saying this.”
That night, with Bob in the ICU, a doctor came out to see her. “He just looked at me and said, ‘This is serious,’” Diana recalled. “‘We’re medflighting him to Brigham and Women’s (hospital in Boston).’”
LaGasse had an abdominal aortic aneurysm — what doctors call “Triple A” — that had ruptured, doctors told her. A tear in the aorta, the main artery in the body that carries blood from the heart, causes life-threatening internal bleeding.
Doctors were telling Bob the same news. “I can’t,” he remembers saying. “My daughter’s getting married.”
They told Diana her husband had only a 50% chance of getting to Boston alive.
That’s when Diana called their kids, Ali and Michael, their priest and a close friend, who prayed with her — “for the hands that will be helping Bob,” she recalled, her voice breaking at the memory.
With the DHART medical helicopter on its way, she drove to Boston alone.
A life-saving drill
Dr. Mohamad Hussain, a vascular surgeon at Brigham and Women’s, was home when his pager went off, notifying him that a patient was coming in from New Hampshire.
The hospital had developed a system called Code Aorta, which activates a multi-disciplinary team to respond to a potentially fatal vascular emergency. Brigham and Women’s typically gets 60 to 70 Code Aorta activations a year from 20 regional hospitals — including Parkland Medical Center.
Time is of the essence in such cases, Hussain said. “Patients don’t survive more than a few hours, at best-case scenario, after a ruptured aorta,” he said. “Because it is the major artery of the body, and there’s rapid blood loss.
“It is a life-threatening emergency and patients need to be taken to the operating room right away to surgery, to stop the internal bleeding, for them to have a chance,” Hussain said.
A normal aorta is about 2 centimeters in diameter, Hussain said. Bob LaGasse’s aneurysm was about five times that large when it ruptured.
Hussain immediately spoke with the medical staff at Parkland using FaceTime. “I wanted to see the patient, and they walked in the room with the camera so I could see his vitals and give any medical advice I could give over the phone,” he said.
Parkland’s Dr. Alessandro Cancelliere also showed Hussain the CT scans so the surgeon could make sure the correct stent graft was waiting when LaGasse arrived.
Meanwhile, a BWH vascular surgery fellow, Dr. Brittany Aicher, was already at the hospital and had everything ready, Hussain said. “By the time I got in, we had everything prepared so that when he did arrive, we could move him into the operating room immediately,” he said.
Within minutes of the helicopter touching down, LaGasse was in surgery.
Hussein had a brief moment with Bob before surgery. “We’re going to look after you,” he told him.
Sometimes patients die
Hussein said he wasn’t certain he could save LaGasse’s life. “Patients sometimes die … on the way to the hospital because of the bleeding,” he said.
And sometimes these patients die at the hospital before they make it to the operating room, he said.
It wasn’t until after the successful surgery that Hussain learned that Bob’s only daughter was getting married that Saturday. “My initial response was I’m not sure if he’ll make it to the wedding,” he said.
Most people remain in the hospital for two weeks after such surgery, he said.
But Hussain had used a technique called endovascular aortic repair — a less invasive treatment involving a stent — to repair LaGasse’s ruptured artery.
Sheer willpower did the rest. “I think he’s a very positive person, and I think that definitely helps with recovery,” Hussain said.
Ali rushed to Boston after her mother called that night. When she arrived at BWH, she said, “I think the whole ICU floor knew I was getting married on Saturday.”
When Bob woke up from surgery, he had just one thing on his mind: “I couldn’t stop thinking about the wedding.”
He recalls saying, “What’s it going to take for me to end up being there with my daughter, and my wife, and our son?”
Ali said she tried to reassure her father. “I kept telling him, if they’re telling you no and you can’t come, they’re saying no for a reason,” she said.
“He can miss out on the wedding, but he can’t miss out on the rest of my life,” she remembers thinking.
But she knew how much it meant to him. “This is the only time he’ll ever be able to walk me down the aisle,” she said.
One thing on his mind
Three days of intense physical therapy followed. Bob had to prove he could walk around the hospital corridor and go up and down a flight of stairs. As he climbed the final stair, a physical therapist was watching in awe. “You’re amazing,” she told him. “I don’t know how you’ve done this.”
“I have a wedding,” he replied.
“It’s hard to put it in words,” Bob said. “Everybody wants to be there, to be part of their daughter’s wedding.
“It was the only thing on my mind.”
That Friday night, Bob arrived at the wedding rehearsal just as Ali was walking down the aisle at the Thompson Inn in Durham. “He always has the best timing,” she said.
Bob was still feeling weak on the wedding day, but he leaned on his daughter as they walked together down the aisle.
When it was time for the father-daughter dance, Diana pushed Bob forward in a wheelchair as Ali leaned in close.
“He’s not a dancer,” Diana said diplomatically.
“I don’t dance,” he agreed with a smile.
But he was determined to dance with the girl he used to call “P-tunia.”
“I knew I wasn’t going to be able to stand up. I reached out to Ali…” Overcome with emotion, he paused to collect himself.
“She sat down on my lap and I knew … that this was the perfect moment for she and I. She hugged me and I hugged her.”
And with his wife moving him around in the chair, it’s the best he’s ever danced, he said.
Their song was Edwin McCain’s “Walk With You.”
I’ll take this slow, sweet walk with you
You’ll let go of my hand to say: I do
He will discover just how blessed a life can be
I know ’cause all those years ago
Someone handed you to me
“There was not a dry eye in the audience,” Ali said.
Diana said her heart was brimming with gratitude. “People said to me they couldn’t believe how happy I looked,” she said.
“It was definitely love, joy and gratitude,” she said. “That’s what that day was for me.”
Gratitude to spare
Diana said she’s grateful to everyone who helped get them to that moment: the Derry paramedics — who, incidentally, came back to fix their garage door; the medical staff at Parkland; and everyone at Brigham and Women’s.
Bob had spent weeks writing his speech for Ali’s wedding, “to present her to the world that day.”
When the time came, he needed his wife to finish it for him. “I couldn’t stand up any longer,” he said. “I handed her the paper and she did it perfectly.”
“Mom and I will be on the sidelines, always cheering you on, but this is your journey,” she read. “Embrace it.”
Ali Field said everything that happened brought valuable life lessons.
“Remember to say ‘I love you’ to your parents, because it could be the last time you do say it,” she said.
But also: “Have a little faith and prayer and love, and it will come through,” Ali said.
When Bob LaGasse saw Dr. Hussain for a follow-up appointment, he showed the surgeon who saved his life photos from Ali’s wedding.
“It just melted my heart,” Hussain said.
He was thinking about his own daughter, 9-year-old Heedaya.
“So I could relate to how important it was for him to be there,” he said. “It’s amazing to see.”
With doctors giving them the all-clear, Bob and Diana are traveling in Spain.
The family plans a belated Father’s Day celebration when they return. Nothing fancy, just a backyard barbecue, one of her dad’s favorite things to do, Ali said.
He’s already received his gift.