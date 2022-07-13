Derry man killed in Mass. when tree falls on pickup truck during storm By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Jul 13, 2022 Jul 13, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Derry man died Tuesday in Massachusetts after a tree fell on his pickup truck during severe weather.Darrin Cawthron, 56, died when the large tree fell into the travel lane and onto his Ford F-150 pickup, Lenox Police Sgt. Michael Smith said in a report.Cawthron was pronounced dead at the scene, the report says. There were no witnesses and no other vehicles were involved.According to police, Cawthron’s truck was traveling on Route 7 near the intersection of Old Stockbridge Road in Lenox, Mass.The accident occurred around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, during the height of severe weather in the area. The National Weather Service reported winds of 70 mph in the area at the time.Route 7 was closed for about five hours from Summer Street in Lee, Mass., to the intersection of Kemble and Plunkett streets in Lenox.While Lenox police say the cause of the accident appears to be weather-related, the incident remains under investigation. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Derry man killed in Mass. when tree falls on pickup truck during storm Manchester health officials close public beach at Crystal Lake AG investigating suspicious death in Winchester Neighbors opposed to West Side community center proposal speak out Dear Abby: Woman chooses to air issues with her family on Facebook Community raising money to help daughters whose parents died in murder-suicide Load more {{title}} Most Popular Manchester: Chief defends PD over complaints on handling of Pride incident Amherst man shares his love of baseball cards with kids in Dominican Republic Community raising money to help daughters whose parents died in murder-suicide Aldermen back plan to split stadium upgrade costs with Fisher Cats Neighbors opposed to West Side community center proposal speak out NH woman a part of effort to get Conn. to exonerate hanged witches Dear Abby: Physical contact turns man into a slick, sweaty mess Manchester health officials close public beach at Crystal Lake Dear Abby: Family drama intensifies with dogs' disappearance Dear Abby: Friend runs background check on old classmate's boyfriend Request News Coverage