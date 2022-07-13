A Derry man died Tuesday in Massachusetts after a tree fell on his pickup truck during severe weather.

Darrin Cawthron, 56, died when the large tree fell into the travel lane and onto his Ford F-150 pickup, Lenox Police Sgt. Michael Smith said in a report.

Cawthron was pronounced dead at the scene, the report says. There were no witnesses and no other vehicles were involved.

According to police, Cawthron’s truck was traveling on Route 7 near the intersection of Old Stockbridge Road in Lenox, Mass.

The accident occurred around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, during the height of severe weather in the area. The National Weather Service reported winds of 70 mph in the area at the time.

Route 7 was closed for about five hours from Summer Street in Lee, Mass., to the intersection of Kemble and Plunkett streets in Lenox.

While Lenox police say the cause of the accident appears to be weather-related, the incident remains under investigation.