Derry's Corey Mendonca is plugged in to Christmas

Corey in the yard

I t started when Corey Mendonca was just a little kid catching sight of a neighbor’s sparkling outdoor Christmas lights.

“And it’s turned into — this,” he says, sweeping his hand across a kaleidoscope of color outside his rented home at 12 Beacon St. in Derry. “It’s grown over the years. Excessively,” he adds with a grin.

Christmas stockpile
Electrician and Christmas enthusiast Corey Mendonca has decorated his Beacon Street home with handcrafted displays and decorations he’s purchased over the years in end-of-season sales.
Corey Mendonca
Corey Mendonca says his approach to holiday decorating is old school.
Going Griswold
A blow-up figure of the electrified Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” welcomes visitors to a camper used for collection of donations for Toys to Tots at a Beacon Street holiday lighting display in Derry. Come nightfall, the classic movie is screened on the front of the camper.
Santa Gator
A glowing green Santa-gator that he picked up for $5 is the latest addition to Corey Mendonca’s Christmas display.
Toy donations
Kathleen Mendonca delivers donations for Toys for Tots to the camper at her son’s Beacon Street light display in Derry.

