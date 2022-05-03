New Hampshire plans to use $3.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to support organizations offering summer and school-year programs geared toward middle and high school youth, state health officials said Tuesday.
The funds will support the Empowering Youth Program and provide programming for at-risk middle and high school students and focus on socio-emotional health and learning impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“From the very beginning of this pandemic, the state has dedicated funds to help our at-risk youth through after-school and summer programming,” said Gov. Chris Sununu in a statement. “Over the last two years, this tremendous program has helped thousands of Granite State children, and we are excited to provide these great opportunities for another summer.”
The Empowering Youth Program first launched in 2020, made possible by funding through the CARES Act. Since launching, 69 programs across all New Hampshire counties received grant funding, serving more than 9,200 children statewide.
Programs receiving funding include organizations such as Boys and Girls Clubs, City Year New Hampshire, New Hampshire YMCA locations, MY TURN, and various youth recreation programs. Programming has included youth mentor programs, music and theater activities, outdoor exploration, athletics, and other educational and social supports.
Funding is available to New Hampshire nonprofit and for-profit programs, with an emphasis on those serving youth involved with the Division for Children, Youth and Families who may be at risk for abuse or neglect. The Empowering Youth Program’s incentives target providers that will either expand current programs to middle and high-school students or initiate new program opportunities for these age groups.
“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on children and youth across the state,” said Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette in a statement. “After two years of disruptions in home and school life, our youth are experiencing an increase in social, emotional and academic pressure. This funding will allow us to meet kids where they are and provide them with opportunities for stability and growth during the summer months, so they can start strong as they return to school in the fall.”
The application period is now open, and runs through Wednesday, May 18, at 11:59 p.m. Funding is intended to be used for program costs or related expenses through Dec. 31, 2023. One-hour information sessions will be held on Thursday, May 5, at 12:30 p.m., and Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m.
For more information and to apply, visit https://www.nh-connections.org/covid-19/financial-resources/.