LITTLETON
Dick Hamilton had a resume that would take other men several lifetimes to achieve, including being the father of modern White Mountains tourism and serving as the driving force in remembering the Old Man of the Mountain following its collapse 19 years ago.
But Hamilton, who died Tuesday at age 86 after an extended illness, was also just a nice guy, according to friends and colleagues, who said he epitomized the New Hampshire spirit of humility, hard work and cooperation, not competition.
A native of the Mount Washington Valley, Hamilton eventually ended up on the western side of the state where he served for decades as president of White Mountain Attractions, a tourism industry group based in Woodstock.
When he retired from WMA in 2005, Hamilton was already on to the next big thing in his life: the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, an all-volunteer group that — as Hamilton lamented over the years — received not a single dollar, not even a symbolic one, from the Legislature.
The Legacy Fund, of which Hamilton was president emeritus at the time of his death, built Profiler Plaza on the shore of Profile Lake in Franconia Notch to honor the five-ledge formation on the southeast slope of Cannon Mountain that to many people, until its collapse on May 3, 2003, looked like an old man in profile.
Every night as he drove home through the Notch from his job at WMA, Hamilton would look up at the Old Man and say “Good night, boss.”
Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs and a Littleton native, said Hamilton was a “tourism icon.”
“In many ways,” said Caswell in a prepared statement, the work done by the state’s Division of Travel and Tourism “exists because of Dick and the work he’s done over the past six decades.”
Caswell said Hamilton “dedicated his life to shaping the White Mountains into a destination that has attracted generations of visitors. His passion was tourism and he recognized its value to not only the local economy of the region, but to what has become the state’s second largest industry.”
Like others who contributed to this article, Caswell highlighted what he called Hamilton’s mantra of “A rising tide lifts all boats,” adding that “we seek to embody that standard today in a sector that may otherwise be competitors — instead uniting and working together in promoting the entire region”
That so many people now love the White Mountains is a testament and debt, said Caswell, “to Dick’s vision and unabashed love of them.”
Charyl Reardon, the current president of White Mountains Attractions, said Hamilton’s leadership stretched over four decades and included his being “a powerful advocate for tourism and instrumental in getting the Kancamagus Highway and White Mountains Trail designated as National Scenic Byways.”
In an email, Reardon wrote that Hamilton “gave us and the tourism industry a strong foundation to continue to build the White Mountains region into the destination it is today. His leadership, expertise, and passion made the White Mountains a well-known and loved destination for millions worldwide.”
She summed up that “The Association, my colleagues and I are truly grateful to have been able to work alongside Dick and we are thankful for his all his efforts for our region, businesses, and industry. We will miss him dearly.”
Mark Okrant of Loudon said he considers himself fortunate to have met Hamilton in 1980, when Okrant, now retired, was hired by Plymouth State University and charged with forming the state’s first academic tourism program there.
“Dick realized, as well he would,” said Okrant, that such a program “would mean something important to the state and he just gave me so much of his time and he introduced me to the entire industry.”
Hamilton helped set up the state’s program to promote local and regional tourism businesses, Okrant said, and was “highly regarded” here, in New England and nationally.
“He was a person who was a willing learner. He’d go out and meet other marketers and bring their ideas back to New Hampshire and be the first to implement them. People looked to Dick.”
Okrant said Hamilton was a consensus builder.
“He felt that people in the industry shouldn’t be competing against each other but working together because it was for the good for all of them.”
When asked, Okrant said Hamilton’s greatest passion was the Old Man of the Mountain, both pre- and post-collapse.
For 55 years, as “a friend and collaborator,” Brian Fowler of Grantham said he shared that passion with Hamilton.
The president of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund who succeeded Hamilton five years ago, Fowler said Hamilton’s death, while expected, was still a shock.
He said Profiler Plaza will be Hamilton’s legacy, adding that “it would not have existed without Dick’s vision and persistence. He had an ‘I can get it done’ personality and if he couldn’t find someone to do something, he would do it himself.”
Fowler and Hamilton were at Profiler Plaza this past May 3 for the 19th anniversary of the Old Man’s collapse.
“He was out there in a wheelchair and was greeting guests and promoting the sale of pavers,” in Profiler Plaza, said Fowler. The commemorative pavers are how the Legacy Fund paid for much of what has been built in and around the plaza.
“Dick was so supportive of everything we did, including fundraising,” he said.