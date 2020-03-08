LACONIA — Thanks to almost 200 “dippers” who braved the chilly waters of Paugus Bay, Special Olympics New Hampshire raised almost $155,000 over the weekend to support programs for persons with intellectual disabilities.
Now in its 50th year, SONH supports almost 3,000 athletes who participate in 17 sports. The Manchester-based non-profit relies heavily on fundraising, said Kelley Gelinas, chairman of the SONH board of directors. She spoke Sunday just minutes after the two final events of what was known as the “Winni Dip Weekend” at the Margate Resort.
On Saturday at noon, the beach behind the Margate on Paugus Bay, which is an extension of Lake Winnipesaukee, saw 112 of New Hampshire’s finest participate in the Law Enforcement Winni Dip.
Seven law enforcement officers, plus an SONH board member, began the first official 24-hour “MEGA Winni Dip,” which required them to take a jump into Paugus Bay once an hour until noon Sunday.
Later on Saturday, 65 students and school administrators and staff took part in the Cool School Winni Dip. On Sunday, 11 people participated in the Community Winni Dip which was held concurrently with the final MEGA dip.
Cumulatively, the four dips raised $154,798, which is about $14,000 more than last year, according to Mark Ericson, SONH’s senior communications manager, on Sunday.
Gelinas said events like Winni Dip Weekend, which is one of a group of fundraisers known as “winter water sports,” are extremely vital to SONH, whose annual operating budget is $2.3 million.
Ron Cloutier, a master patrol officer with the Hudson Police Department, has participated in five Winni Dips; this year he was also a MEGA dipper.
He said the water was “very cold,” but that the experience was worth it. “There’s nothing more rewarding, that gives us more fulfillment,” Cloutier said, “than helping these athletes.”
Nashua police detective Jackie McIver has been a dipper since the inaugural Winni Dip in 2009, and a MEGA dipper in 2020.
“There’s little that is more rewarding than seeing an athlete’s face when you present them a medal,” said McIver, who was the top fundraiser ($9,000) on the top fundraising team (Nashua Police Department, $30,000) in the Law Enforcement Winni Dip.
In light of ongoing coronavirus concerns, SONH has “decided to exercise an abundance of caution” by canceling three sporting events “where close personal contact is expected,” according to a Sunday news release. The events are basketball assessments on March 14 and 15, the state basketball tournament on March 28 and the Greater Manchester Area Swim Meet on April 4.
Mary Conroy, SONH president and CEO, said in a statement that “while canceling events is disappointing for athletes who have trained for months to compete — as well as the volunteers, family, friends and our staff and board who look forward to cheering for them — we know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health of our athletes, which will remain our priority.”
Updated event information will be available at www.SONH.org.”