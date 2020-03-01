MANCHESTER — District Fire Chief Al Poulin says a lot has changed in the Manchester Fire Department since he first reported for duty more than three decades ago, but one thing never will.
His love for the job.
“I am one of the lucky ones who leave this job feeling truly happy and healthy, feeling good,” said Poulin after signing off from his final shift last Friday, retiring after 37½ years with the department. “You get the chance to help people at what can be the most difficult times in their lives.”
Poulin said he knew early on in life he wanted to become a firefighter, after watching his dad, Al Poulin Sr., fight fires around the Queen City in the early ’70s.
“It seems like there were a lot more fires around Manchester back then,” said Poulin. “I didn’t mind getting dirty or sooty, and I loved going around with my dad.”
Poulin said after graduating from Trinity High School he took the Manchester fire test, then waited until he got the call saying he was hired.
His first shift came on Sept. 12, 1982, and the first call he responded to was a reported stove fire on what is now Kosciuszko Street.
“I loved every bit of it,” said Poulin.
Poulin slowly rose through the ranks at the department, from lieutenant to captain before former Fire Chief Jim Burkush promoted him to district chief in June 2008.
“That was one of the happiest moments in my career,” said Poulin. Another came when his son, Nicholas, told him he wanted to become a firefighter.
“He told me when he was about halfway through college at UNH,” said Poulin. “I wish he’d told me sooner; I could have saved a few grand.”
Poulin said Nick studied fire science classes along with his regular classes during his final two years at UNH, before eventually being hired by Manchester Fire and being assigned to his father’s firehouse.
“He was assigned to my shift,” said Poulin. “It’s a great feeling when you come down the stairs at the station and you hear, ‘Hi, Chief,’ ‘Hi, Chief,’ ‘Hi, Dad.’ They are all like my sons, but that was good to hear.”
Poulin said two of the toughest calls he responded to over the last 30 years were ones where children lost their lives. One came in the late 1980s, Poulin said, when a mother was driving her son and daughter home along Huse Road after working an overtime shift and crashed. Both children died in the wreck.
“It was shortly after my daughter was born,” said Poulin. “I’ll never forget that scene.”
Another involved a child killed in a blaze on Laurel Street, though Poulin couldn’t recall the exact year.
“One of the hardest parts of this job is telling a parent you couldn’t save their child,” he said.
Poulin signed off from his final shift with an emotional goodbye, voice cracking as he took to the department’s radio system.
“This is District Chief Al Poulin signing off,” he said. “I’d like to thank all the members of the Manchester Fire Department, past and present, my family, and everyone that’s been involved in my life. This is the greatest job in the world I’m leaving after 37 and a half years. Thank you, everybody. Stay safe and goodbye.”
“Al was not just well known in the fire service but very involved in the community for many years,” said Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan. “He really made his mark here at MFD in his almost 38 years and had an extremely successful career. I can tell you his impact on the members of MFD won’t be forgotten. I wish him the best.”
“It’s an impressive accomplishment to serve the residents of Manchester for nearly four decades,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “In 37 years as a firefighter, he helped thousands of people in multiple ways. I wish him all the best in retirement.”
“Local 856 and its members would like to congratulate District Chief Al Poulin on his retirement from the Manchester Fire Department,” said the Manchester Professional Firefighters Association in a statement. “Chief Poulin has dedicated over 37 years of service to the City of Manchester and was a dedicated member of both Local 856 and Manchester Firefighters Supervisors Association Local 3820. We all wish him the very best in retirement.”
Poulin said the biggest change he has seen in firefighting over the past three-plus decades is the types of calls the department responds to.
“At one time we had about 10,000 calls a year, the majority of them for fires,” said Poulin. “Now we are close to 30,000 calls a year, and many of them are medical-related calls, opioid-related and other medical issues.”
Poulin said he is leaving the job as happy as he was on his first day.
“Never once have I said, ‘I wish I didn’t have to go to work today,’” said Poulin. “It could be sunny and 90 degrees out, and never have I thought I would rather be at a lake. Never hesitate, get the job done, do what you love and you’ll always be happy. This is the best job in the world.”