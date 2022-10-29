 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog Art Gallery in Portsmouth is a tail-wagging treat

  • Updated
Dog Art Gallery in Portsmouth is a tail-wagging treat

PORTSMOUTH

T his isn’t your typical gallery, and the art isn’t for sale.

Behind the lens
Buy Now

Partners in business and marriage, Bud Thorpe and Kimberly Buccheri talk about the photographic art commissions they create in their Portsmouth studio, The Dog Art Gallery, inside the lower level of the 19th-century Customs House.
A whole Lotta dog
Buy Now

Client Laurie Ericsson poses with her Newfoundland, Lotta, in the Dog Art Studio in Portsmouth, where Kimberly Buccheri and Bud Thorpe craft high-end photographic art.
Newfoundland art
Buy Now

Wife and husband Kimberly Buccheri and Bud Thorpe pose with Lotta and the portrait they made of her in their Portsmouth studio.
Dog Art Gallery
Buy Now

This endearing copy of a family commission playfully shows how much the puppy is at the center of attention. It’s one of about 40 on display at the Dog Art Gallery by Kimberly Sarah in Portsmouth.
Dog Art Gallery
Buy Now

Kimberly Buccheri talks about photographing dogs in the photo studio that she owns with her husband, Bud Thorpe, in downtown Portsmouth.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred