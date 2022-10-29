Dog Art Gallery in Portsmouth is a tail-wagging treat

PORTSMOUTH
T his isn’t your typical gallery, and the art isn’t for sale.
Instead, the surprising pieces that stretch across the walls are a business card, an unexpectedly eclectic introduction to a high-end art venture tucked away in the basement of the landmark 19th-century Customs House at the corner of Pleasant and State streets.
It’s called The Dog Art Gallery at Kimberly Sarah, and it’s a labor of love launched a little over a year ago by wife and husband photographers Kimberly Buccheri and Bud Thorpe, who reimagined it as an inviting space to showcase their love of photography and animals.
“We wanted a place that reflected our artistic nature and wasn’t sterile — something that had some life to it,” says Thorpe.
The first thing visitors notice when they pass through the wrought-iron gate and go down a series of stone steps is a note: “Dogs and well-behaved humans are welcome.”
Just past the front door there’s a small nook with a leather couch and high-backed chair framing a steamer trunk as a coffee table. Wide-paned windows and wood flooring stretch the length of the main room and meander through the adjoining corridor and more gallery spaces.
And everywhere you look, there are large-scale photographic portraits of dogs. They’re all duplicates of pricey commissions done for clients or local rescue and shelter organizations.
In one, an Afghan hound’s long locks flow backward as if embracing a wind-tossed moment of confidence. In another, a dog sits atop a pedestal in a graceful, if still alert, pose. Then there’s the playful pup in the midst of a downpour of tennis balls and possibilities.
Each subject is someone’s best friend.
It’s really dog-friendly
On a recent fall day, I visit the gallery for a second time to test out its “dog-friendly” aspect with my 136-pound Leonberger, Matilda, in tow.
I’ve come to meet Thorpe and Buccheri, as well as one of their clients, Laurie Ericsson, who brings along her Newfoundland, Lotta. She’s called that because, well, “she’s a lotta,” Ericsson confides with the first of the afternoon’s many laughs.
The two dogs do some sniffing and then plop onto the floor. Their contented panting seems a fitting soundtrack to the conversation about how the fluffy, 10 1/2-year-old Lotta came to be immortalized in art.
Ericsson and her husband once lived in a large antique house where the walls were filled with pictures chronicling their kids’ journey through childhood and school. When the couple downsized into a smaller home a few years ago, not all of those pictures made it back onto the walls of the new house.
In fact, Ericsson wanted something else in her den, a centerpiece that probably wouldn’t come from family photo albums or stores.
Instead she turned to Buccheri and Thorpe to create a statement piece that would tug on her heart.
In the original, which hangs in Ericsson’s Seacoast home, and in the duplicate that hangs in the gallery’s entrance, Lotta sits sideways in front of a broad window beneath a chandelier that reflects in the glass.
“For Laurie, we wanted something with a bit of a different finish. In post production we added some enhancements to the image, so that it seemed older and not so contemporary,” Buccheri said.
The effect is a sort of old-world charm, from the breadth of the gallery’s old window sash and the aged brick that arches overhead to the glow on the Newfie’s face, which is turned to look toward the camera in an expression that’s instantly familiar to Ericsson.
“I lay on the couch and look at it every day,” she says.
Another piece that makes visitors smile is a large horizontal image of a fluff ball of a Saint Bernard puppy. It’s a family portrait, but the upper half of all the humans are cut out of the frame — all that can be seen are their legs and feet.
It’s exactly what it feels like to have a cute dog be the center of attention.
Thorpe said the family was so thrilled to be getting a Saint Bernard rescue dog that they arranged in advance for a photo shoot the day after the puppy, Max, arrived.
The resulting six-foot-wide portrait was hung in the foyer over the front door of their Exeter home so it was they first thing they saw when coming down the stairs.
“They wanted something more whimsical. That’s what they woke up to every morning — celebrating their family in their way,” Thorpe says.
Tricks of the trade
Both photographers wind up sharing more tricks of the trade. They demonstrate how they got dogs like Max and Lola to perk up for photo shoots.
It involves a repertoire of funny noises, from slide whistles and clicks, to Thorpe’s Muppet-sounding voices and Buccheri’s meowing.
But there are many intricacies to the creative process. They play with color, perspectives and scale, something visitors take delight in discovering. In the main room of the gallery, a large-scale portrait of three puppies lounging on a roomy red velvet couch always makes people stop in their tracks.
The piece tricks the eye into seeing a large piece of furniture, before visitors spy the actual couch used as a prop in the studio: It sits on a nearby window sill, seeming Lilliputian in comparison.
“It’s about envisioning what something might look like,” Buccheri said of crafting scenes, settings and a sense of motion or stillness.
Clients often don’t come in with a specific vision. Initially it’s up to Thorpe and Buccheri to suss out what the dogs are like and how they figure into their human companions’ lives. Thorpe calls the first session with a client “the secret sauce.”
“It’s more to get to know the dog, their relationship with their humans and the things they like to do together,” Thorpe says.
A second consultation centers on design concepts, including taking into account existing color schemes in a client’s home and the dimensions of the space where the portrait will hang.
Finally comes a session where clients pick which of the many photos will be a part of the final piece of art. It’s often a “micro expression” that speaks to clients — a slight tilt of the nose, downcast eyes or a paw held just so — that is the deciding factor.
Typically, commissions are a minimum of 16 inches by 24 inches, and can go up to as much as 6 or 7 feet wide. The final product is printed through a company in Italy. The whole process takes from 8 to 12 weeks.
Dogs-per-minute test
Though Buccheri and Thorpe previously operated a studio in Manchester, the pair jokes they turned to the Seacoast after conducting a “dogs-per-minute” test, in which they counted the number of canines that passed by in a walk in downtown Portsmouth. It confirmed their suspicion that Portsmouth was one of the most dog-friendly in the Granite State.
They knew right away when they saw the lower level of the Customs House (also known as the Old Post Office) that it was perfect, but it also needed some attention, as it had sat empty for quite a few years, Buccheri says.
“It was very dark. But Bud is the master of lighting all things, not just portraiture. He lit this place perfectly, with a light on each piece of art. It really helps create the ambiance of the space.”
Buccheri calls the gallery a way to combine two of her loves — animals and photography.
“I remember getting my first Polaroid camera as a kid. My mom still has images of me taking pictures of my cat. It was a ton of fun.”
She worked at a hospital in Massachusetts for 15 years, but as the least senior staff member, she was laid off in cutbacks in 2016. By September of that year, she’d made the daunting move to turn her side photography jobs into a business venture.
“No more steady paycheck, no more health insurance. You’ve got to figure out a business. That wasn’t something I knew about. It took some time. But I haven’t regretted it. It was the best decision I was forced to make.”
She teasingly calls Thorpe a “recovering wedding photographer.”
Her husband worked for decades as a paramedic, but supplemented his income and passion for photography by family portraits and weddings.
Thorpe met Buccheri while running a studio and teaching in Manchester.
Their efforts now revolve mostly around dogs, but years of work with animal organizations, rescues and wildlife rehabilitators means they’ve met a lot of critters.
The couple’s breaks into a patter, listing of all the animals they’ve photographed over the years: cats, chickens, goats, sheep, bunnies, parakeets, ferrets, a couple of owls, a vulture and hawks.
“I flew the hawks in the studio in Manchester. I set up some studio lights and tried to capture the birds in flight. A hawk landed on the woman’s head and I thought, ‘Wow, my insurance might not actually cover this year,” he jokes. “Thank God she thought it was hilarious and had a good head of hair.”
“Been there, done that,” he says, happy now to be working with canines and just the “occasional cat and the rare chicken.”
The Dog Art Gallery at Kimberly Sarah is located at 40 Pleasant St., Portsmouth. It’s open to the public most weekends. There is no admission fee. For information or pricing questions, go to www.thedogartgallery.com.