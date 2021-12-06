JAFFREY – The Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee has started its annual National Day of Service project a month early with a community donation drive to help Afghan evacuees who are arriving in New Hampshire this holiday season.
Along with its annual observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January, the Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee also traditionally organizes a service project as a way for the community to participate in the MLK National Day of Service.
Martin Luther King said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’” committee member Megan Wheeler said Monday, which is why the focus of MLK Day is not to take a day off, but to work in service of others.
This year the committee chose to run a donation drive for the incoming Afghan evacuees. Gift cards and items collected are going to the International Institute of New England, an agency working on resettling Afghans in New Hampshire, Wheeler said. However, because many of these evacuees have already arrived and more are expected to arrive before the end of the year, the organization told the committee a holiday season drive would be more helpful than one in January.
“By the week of Thanksgiving 38 evacuees had already arrived and they are expecting 75 in total,” Wheeler said. “And in these couple weeks before Christmas, they are expecting all 75 to arrive in New Hampshire.”
The institute is asking for monetary and gift card donations, she said, to stores such as Market Basket, Walmart, Amazon and Target. Donations of items are also being accepted, including bedding and bath items -- such as sheets, pillows, blankets (all sizes), bathmats, towels, hand towels, bathroom trash cans, and small trash bags.
The committee is also collecting new and unopened packages of personal items, paper products and cleaning products such as shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, body lotion, sanitary pads, baby wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, Clorox wipes, laundry detergent, sponges, mops, brooms, dustpans, trash cans, trash bags, shower curtains and liners, toilet brushes and holders and toilet plungers.
New or gently-used kitchen supplies such as pots, pans, oven mitts, silverware, cups and mugs, glasses, cooking utensils, and knives are also being collected.
“They literally came with no supplies from home,” Wheeler said. “They fled their homes with no possessions.”
The committee is also working with local school children to write and draw welcoming messages to the evacuees, she said.
The drive is planned to take place from Saturday, Dec. 11 to Saturday, Dec. 18.
Items may be dropped off at Tieger Realty in Jaffrey or the Rindge Recreation Department. Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District families can also use a drop site at Conant High School.
All locations will be closed Sunday, Dec. 12.
Also, volunteers are needed, on a drop-in basis, to help sort and pack donations on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a location to be determined. To volunteer call Wheeler at (603) 831-9130 or email jaffreyrindgemlk@gmail.com. You can check the committee’s Facebook page, MLK Celebration Jaffrey-Rindge, for updates.
Wheeler said the committee is planning its Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration for Monday, Jan. 17, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wheeler said the committee is watching the COVID-19 situation and will announce the location and possible virtual event option at a later date.