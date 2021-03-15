The family of a Londonderry High School senior killed in a fiery car crash hopes to establish a scholarship in their son’s name.
Jacob Naar, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-car crash at the intersection of Hardy and Hovey roads on Friday night.
Naar was a senior captain of the Londonderry Lancers football team.
On Monday, accolades for Naar continued to pour in from those who knew him best, and those grieving the loss of someone so young.
“As I try to wrap my head around Lancer Nation losing one of its most kindest and loving students, I hope that everyone keeps his family in their prayers,” wrote Londonderry High School Asst. Principal Katie Sullivan on Facebook.
“Look out for our students, love a little stronger, be there for one another and as his teammates said today, ‘No Bad Days’.”
“A life lost far too soon — what a devastating tragedy,” wrote Sen. Maggie Hassan on Twitter. “My heart is with the parents, friends, and teammates of Londonderry’s Jacob Naar.”
On Monday, Sullivan announced on social media the Naar family’s desire to establish a scholarship in Jake’s name.
A GoFundMe page was launched Tuesday where people can donate money for the scholarship. The page can be found at : https://gf.me/v/c/g5q6/r6mhww-jacob-naar-scholarship-fund.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the fund had already raised $12,000.
Anyone wishing to donate to that cause can also send a check to Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road Londonderry, NH 03053, attention Katie Sullivan. Checks should be written out to Londonderry High School.
“The Naar family would like to thank each and every person who has reached out, posted memories on social media, kept them in their prayers and shared stories about Jake with each other,” said Sullivan on Facebook.
Fundraisers for the scholarship effort are already being planned.
Over 400 yard signs honoring Jake will be distributed later this week to those who ordered one. Londonderry alumnus Tommy Parilla has designed car decals in Jake’s honor, which will be available this Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in the Londonderry High School main lot. A donation box will be set up next to them.
A donation box for the Jake Naar Scholarship will also be there, according to Sullivan.
“Again, the best thing this community can do is keep sharing pictures and stories about Jake with one another,” said Sullivan. “Keep leaning on each other as needed and love one another more now than ever. Let’s all continue to live life with ‘No Bad Days’ and keep #2 in your hearts.”
Naar’s accident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Detective Junior Garcia at 432-1118, ext. 5924, or email ngarcia@londonderrynhpd.org.