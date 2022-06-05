The parents of an 8-year-old Portsmouth boy killed in a random shooting over Memorial Day weekend in South Carolina hope to remember their son with three different memorial services.
According to a post on GoFundMe, a wake is planned in South Carolina, a full family service in North Carolina and a memorial service in Portsmouth. So far, nearly $140,000 has been raised in support of the family.
Quarius Dunham attended Little Harbour School as a third grader and played basketball with the NH Spartans. He dreamed of playing in the NBA.
“This sweet child touched every person he met with his vibrant smile, infectious laugh, snappy shoes, and ambitious dreams,” the post reads. “He was known around school as the fastest runner, the best kickball player, superb soccer guru, and a ‘god’ at basketball.”
Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, of Florence, S.C., fired at multiple cars driving by his home before being taken into custody by a SWAT team, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Allen was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s office.
The family was in South Carolina to celebrate Quarius’ brother’s graduation, according to the post.
Quarius’ father, Matthew, was badly wounded in the shooting and remained in the hospital at the time the fundraiser was posted Friday.
Tecali, the boy’s mother, is expecting a baby in September and is living out of a hotel while also being there for her husband’s recovery, the post reads.
“They are not working at this time and face mounting bills for housing, medical care, meals and other living expenses,” the post reads.
More than 1,700 people have donated thus far.
“Our hearts and prayers are with this family as we support them through this heart-wrenching tragedy and try to help them welcome a new child into the world,” the post reads.
“Donations of any size will go a long way to help ease their financial burden at this unimaginably difficult time,” the post continued.