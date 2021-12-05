A carpentry contractor based in Dover is paying $107,000 in back wages and liquidated damages to 52 workers shortchanged by illegal pay practices, federal officials announced.
Southers Construction Inc. misclassified some employees as independent contractors and paid others straight-time wages when they worked over 40 hours in a workweek, a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found.
The investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division found the company also violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it paid some workers “off-the-books” with non-payroll checks and failed to keep adequate and accurate records of payroll and work hours.
The division recovered $53,839 in back wages and an equal amount of $53,839 in liquidated damages for 52 employees because of the investigation.
“Residential construction workers do essential work, ensuring the safety of our homes and families,” said Wage and Hour District Director Steven McKinney, based in Manchester. “Our investigation found Southers Construction Inc. denied some of their workers hard-earned overtime pay. Contractors cannot evade overtime requirements by misclassifying employees or by failing to pay them in accordance with the law.”
Employers with questions about their legal obligations and workers who believe their employer has not paid them properly are encouraged to contact their local Wage and Hour Division office.