Lebanese-American Amer Fakhoury, a well-known Dover restaurant owner who has been detained in Lebanon since September, has been freed and is heading back to the United States.
Fakhoury’s release was announced Wednesday morning after U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., worked with Fakhoury’s lawyer, administration officials and diplomats to get him released.
Lebanese officials had accused the 57-year-old Fakhoury of being a senior warden at the notorious Khiam Prison in the 1980s and 1990s known as the “Butcher of Khiam” and charged him with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and torture.
Fakhoury, who was diagnosed with Stage IV lymphoma while detained, was reportedly released from jail earlier this week after the court found that the 10-year statute of limitations had expired and dismissed the charges.
Fakhoury, owner of Little Lebanon To Go in Dover, was taken into custody on Sept. 12 while on a family vacation to his home country.
His family, Shaheen and her team claimed the charges against Fakhoury were unsubstantiated and demanded his release, arguing that he was being illegally detained.
Shaheen spoke on the phone with Amer soon after his release.
“Anytime a U.S citizen is wrongfully detained by a foreign government, we must use every tool at our disposal to free them,” Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.
She continued, “I’m very glad that Amer is finally coming home and will be reunited with his family. No family should have to go through what the Fakhoury family has gone through. His health is in critical condition and now it is vitally important that he receives proper treatment to get on the road to recovery. I have long supported close ties between the United States and Lebanon, and hope this is a first step to repairing relations.”
Fakhoury’s family also issued a statement following his release.
“It’s hard to put into words how grateful and relieved we are to finally be returning to the United States with Amer. We have been through a nightmare that we would never wish on anyone. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank everyone who believed in Amer’s innocence and fought tirelessly to bring him home to the country he loves. First and foremost, we want to thank Senator Shaheen and her staff who have been relentless in their efforts to free Amer. Senator Shaheen pursued every means possible to secure Amer’s freedom — this would not have happened without her. Amer considers Senator Shaheen his hero,” his family said