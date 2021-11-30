Ryan Neenan of Dover Community Services trims 50-foot balsam fir on Piscataqua Road. The tree was cut to 35 feet before being moved to Henry Law Park. The tree was donated by the Gingras family of Dover.
Provided by the City of Dover
Dover Community Services crews help guide a 35-foot balsam fir being lowered into place by crane at Henry Law Park.
DOVER — Community Services crews have cut, trimmed and installed this year’s Christmas Tree at Henry Law Park in preparation for the holiday season and the City of Dover’s 36th annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 3.
This year’s tree was donated by Herb and Brenda Gingras of Dover. This is the fourth year the Gingras family has provided a tree for Henry Law Park.
Early on Tuesday, Nov. 23, Community Services crews assembled at the Gingras’ Piscataqua Road property to cut down the tree, a 50-foot balsam fir. Once cut and moved with the help of a crane and service donated by Moore’s Crane of Dover, the tree was measured, cut to 35 feet, and trimmed before being loaded onto a flatbed truck provided by MacKinnon and Sons Excavating of Somersworth. Once at the park, and again with the help of a crane, the tree was lowered into place and secured in a tree sleeve by Community Services.
In the coming days, the tree will be strung with lights and readied for the annual tree lighting, when the lights will be turned on for the first time.
The annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Henry Law Park will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. Nancy Gurick will lead attendees in singing popular Christmas songs around the tree, and will be joined by Seacoast Men of Harmony. Everyone is encouraged to attend this family tradition, held each holiday season, and to bring a weather-appropriate ornament to hang on the tree.