THE LATE ACTRESS and comedienne Gilda Radner created some of the funniest characters on “Saturday Night Live,” but her artistic legacy shares equal billing with her being the inspiration for people affected by cancer.
Radner died of ovarian cancer in 1989. In the years since, dozens of Gilda’s Clubs have opened around the country to provide comfort, respite and counseling to persons battling cancer, as well as to their families and friends.
But not in New England.
On Saturday, in an effort to change that, hundreds of people turned out to Endicott Rock Park on Lake Winnipesaukee in The Weirs to race dragon boats.
The 11 teams of 20 racers each who participated in the inaugural Dragon Boat Festival raised $35,000, which will be applied toward a future Gilda’s clubhouse in New Hampshire, possibly in downtown Laconia.
Like many people at the festival, Pat Anderson has first-hand experience with cancer. Anderson’s dad succumbed to cancer when she was a teen, and at age 41 she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
A nurse and now retired brigadier general in the U.S. Army, Anderson said she remembered thinking: “There’s got to be a better way to deal with this (cancer)” and she later met someone who was familiar with a Gilda’s Club in Ohio.
Anderson and others started a Gilda’s Club in Madison, Wisc., where she and her husband, Wes, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Army, had been stationed.
When the couple resettled in New Hampshire nine years ago, Anderson was struck by the challenges of opening a Gilda’s Club in the Granite State. But she was convinced that “we have to try, we just have to try” to create one in New Hampshire.
One of the first steps in that process is raising money — lots of it.
As an affiliate of the Cancer Support Community, Gilda’s Club New Hampshire is required to have a year’s worth of operating expenses in the bank and to have two staffers onboard before the Cancer Support Community assists it in opening a Gilda’s Club, said Anderson.
The nascent New Hampshire chapter has some money and an executive director — Scott Kalicki — and is looking to bring on a program director, said Anderson, who was captain of the “Survivors+” dragon-boat team.
Kalicki said there is a growing need for a Gilda’s clubhouse in New Hampshire, where in 2021, 9,500 more people will be diagnosed with cancer and 1,300 more will die from it.
“Cancer is not going away,” he said.
Kalicki thanked participants and sponsors of the dragon-boat races, especially those who “took a chance” on it, despite not knowing much about the races.
Dragon boat racing is popular throughout the world as both a recreational and competitive sport and as a fundraiser, said Yohan Tierney, who on Saturday oversaw the racing on Lake Winnipesaukee on behalf of 22Dragons.
Based in Montreal, Canada, 22Dragons, according to its website, is “one of Canada’s largest dragon boat racing clubs,” and through its subsidiary, 22Dragons USA Inc., it is “North America’s leading dragon-boat racing event service provider.”
Dragon boat races are a fun way for nonprofit organizations to raise money, Tierney said, and The Weirs was a superb location for the first Gilda’s Club New Hampshire race.
While the race was smaller than others he has overseen, Tierney expects it to grow in the future, in large part because of where the race took place.
“This is one of the most beautiful venues anywhere,” he said, adding “I’ve never seen a combination of beach, lake, mountains or train,” referring to the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad which runs through The Weirs.