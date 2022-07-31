Gunstock meeting 1 – There was a mostly full-house Sunday at the Gunstock lodge where the Gunstock Area Commission held a special meeting. (John Koziol)
GILFORD –During an unprecedented, special meeting Sunday, the Gunstock Area Commission learned that it’s apparently walking on eggshells with its insurer for property and liability coverage for the SoulFest music festival that opens Thursday.
And just hours later, the Commission and public learned that the Belknap County Delegation will meet Monday evening to consider removing Commissioner David Strang.
Along with Commissioner Peter Ness, who resigned last Friday, Strang is widely considered responsible for creating the tensions and conditions at Gunstock that have reportedly made Safehold Special Risk, the insurer, raise its eyebrows over recent developments.
While the Commission, via a letter from Tom Day, the Gunstock president and GM who resigned last month, did not articulate a specific concern by Safehold, Commission Secretary Doug Lambert said Safehold is worried about Gunstock Mountain Resort’s recent, sudden loss of senior management, including Day.
At the July 20 Commission meeting, Day, reportedly after he and his team could no longer endure ongoing micro-management by the Commission, announced his resignation and gave two weeks’ notice.
His resignation was immediately followed by those of Cathy White, CFO; Robin Rowe, director of resort services; Peter Weber, snow sports director; Rebecca LaPense, director of human resources, Patrick McGonagle, facilities operation director; and Kristen Lodge, director of marketing. Commissioner Gary Kiedaisch also resigned.
Shortly after their resignations, Day and his colleagues declared they would return to their jobs but only if Strang and Ness, the latter of whom was Commission chairman since March, both resigned, and their resignations were accepted by the Belknap County Delegation, which by law is the GAC’s appointive body.
Last Friday, following demands from Lambert and Commissioner Jade Wood, Ness resigned – and in response, Kiedaisch rescinded his resignation, or so he thought – but Strang didn’t resign, instead calling for Sunday afternoon’s special meeting at the main lodge at Gunstock.
Strang initially wanted to bring back just Day and McGonagle, but he joined Wood and Lambert in supporting a motion to bring back the entire management team.
The return, however, was contingent upon Strang stepping down or being removed by the County Delegation, which Strang said he did not agree to.
State Rep. Harry Bean, R-Gilford, told attendees that there were efforts to hold an emergency Delegation meeting Monday evening and some five hours thereafter, that meeting was posted on the County Delegation’s website.
To be held at 7 p.m. at the Gunstock lodge, the agenda of the meeting calls for consideration of removing Strang “for cause;” making a temporary appointment of a commissioner; and accepting the resignations of Ness and Kiedaisch.
Lambert said it was “disingenuous” of Strang to call Sunday’s special meeting with the intent of only rehiring Day and McGonagle, not all the managers who resigned along with them.
He then referred to Day’s letter in which Day said Safehold was concerned about the “uncertainty” in Gunstock Mountain Resort’s leadership as SoulFest approaches.
If Gunstock isn’t insured, Lambert said SoulFest officials have said they would sue Belknap County.
He added that the County Delegation, which is made up of the 18, all-Republican members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives from Belknap County, “has a full understanding of this.”
Despite the lack of senior leadership, Gunstock’s middle managers have stepped up to move SoulFest forward; workers were there Sunday working on the extensive staging.
Lambert called the effort “nothing short of a miracle.”
“Maybe down the road, we can find villains,” he said, but for now there are “plenty of heroes.”
Outside the Gunstock lodge before Sunday’s special meeting, Brian Beihl, an organizer for Citizens for Belknap, was informing attendees about his group’s efforts to change not only the leadership of the Gunstock Area Commission, but the composition of the County Delegation in the Nov. 8 elections.
Citizens for Belknap has distributed 500 lawns signs throughout Belknap County, with messages such as “Reasonable not Radical,” and called attention to the fact that the County Delegation is led and dominated by anti-government Free Staters, whom some people also accuse of wanting to privatize Gunstock.
The County Delegation is chaired by Mike Sylvia of Belmont who earlier this year advocated in the Legislature for New Hampshire to secede from the United States.
Sylvia is widely seen as initiating the ongoing conflict on the Gunstock Area Commission. Last year, the Commission approached Sylvia about removing Ness, whom the majority of then members said was abusive to staff and had a potential conflict of interest in trying to sell a software program to Gunstock.
Rather than investigate the allegations, however, Sylvia turned the tables on the Commission and demanded their resignations, a move that prompted an unsuccessful legal challenge by the Commissioners, and the eventual departure of two commissioners.
