Outdoor setting or indoor venue? Should a proof of vaccination be submitted with RSVPs? And why doesn’t anyone know when that dress will arrive?
When it comes to getting married in 2021 — and beyond — brides-to-be like Nikki Green of Chelmsford, Mass., say finding the right partner is the easy part.
“I’m ready. He’s ready. But there are so many hoops to jump through these days,” said Green. “Eloping sounds good to me some days.”
Green was among dozens of soon-to-be brides, grooms, and others attending the Manchester Wedding Show at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sunday afternoon. Presented by the New England Wedding Association, the event featured dozens of vendors looking to connect with couples planning their big day.
There’s a lot of competition out there for wedding-related services. It’s estimated there will be 2.5 million weddings in 2022, the most held in the United States since 1984, according to The Wedding Report, an industry research firm.
Pandemic-related restrictions meant a lot of couples delayed tying the knot, and many are ready to party. But the surge in special days, combined with supply chain issues, are leaving some brides stressing as they try to line up everything they want to make their day memorable.
Charlotte Thomas of Windham said she’s booked a venue for her wedding early next year. She’s just not sure where her dress is.
“It’s still not here,” said Thomas. “I talk to them, and they tell me they can’t find my order, it’s being shipped.”
Thomas said she knows friends who are being told to order dresses six months to a year ahead of the wedding, due to shipping delays.
“It was never like this,” said Thomas.
In addition to shipping woes, dresses typically need to be altered. With so many weddings planned, delays in alterations are being reported, resulting in large-scale dress retailers like David’s Bridal reporting a 45% increase for in-store purchases versus online, possibly due to shipping concerns.
Costs for many items have increased, as well.
“Food prices, everything keeps going up,” said Green. “You have to pick and choose, because you can’t afford everything you wanted when you were dreaming about getting married.”
Jenn Burke of Manchester said she’s been watching prices fluctuate for things like utensils ahead of her planned July 2022 wedding day. She treats it like the stock market, trying to anticipate the best time to purchase.
“Some items in like 10 days went up about $20,” said Burke. “I’ve just been watching and trying to decide when to book or not to book or buy.”
Burke said some of the venues she and her fiance Ryan Griffin were looking at had lengthy waits for open dates.
“One had no Saturday weddings available for next summer,” said Burke. “One had only one Saturday, and another had only Fridays open.”
“Some were booked out two years,” said Griffin.
Luckily a family friend offered them use of their farm, where they will exchange vows next summer.
“We can’t wait,” said Burke.
Beth Leech and Bob Gill, both of Wilton, are just starting to plan their wedding. Hoping to tie the knot later next year, they’ve heard rumblings about supply issues and other delays, and decided to check out some vendors and get the selection process started.
“We’ve heard places are filling up fast,” said Leech. “Dresses and tuxedos, you’ve got to order them, like, now.”
“We’re still a year away,” said Gill. “We’re starting now, so if we run into a problem hopefully it’ll be worked out. At least we’ve got each other.”