Drought conditions across New Hampshire have worsened over the past week, ranging from moderate across most of the state to severe in the southernmost communities.
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, over the past two weeks “moderate drought” conditions have developed across more than 96% of New Hampshire and “significant drought” — considered severe — has developed in 3.4% of the state, encompassing most communities along the Massachusetts state line.
The report, issued Thursday, only covers the seven-day period that ended at 8 a.m. on Tuesday — so any rainfall associated with heavy downpours and severe storms that moved through the state later Tuesday afternoon and evening are not factored in.
A low snowpack this past winter and an early spring melt, coupled with below average rainfall over the past few months, have contributed to dry conditions, the state Department of Environmental Services said in a statement.
“Additionally, over the past 30 days, only 25% to 50% of normal precipitation was received throughout most of the state,” DES spokesman James Martin said in a statement. “These conditions led to a rapid decline in soil moisture, surface water levels, and streamflow, which resulted in the drought declaration.”
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, moderate drought conditions bring about increased irrigation use; lower than normal hay and grain yields, declines in honey production, increases in wildfires and ground fires; stressed trees, landscaping and fish; requests for voluntary water conservation, and lower reservoir and lake levels.
Severe drought conditions mean lower yields and smaller sizes of specialty crops, warnings against outdoor burning, poor air quality, vulnerable trees, poor water quality and outdoor water restrictions.
DES reports groundwater levels vary in the southern part of the state. Uniformly low groundwater levels have been measured along the Connecticut River valley along with very low stream flows in the northeast section of the state.
“The brown lawns are just one obvious sign that New Hampshire is once again in the grips of a drought,” Exeter fire officials said in a social media post. “As the dry conditions persist, it’s important for people to be aware of the potential for brush fires. A number of fires have been reported across the region, and oftentimes careless disposal of smoking materials is the culprit.”
Fire officials urge the public to be careful when discarding cigarettes and other items that could accidentally spark a fire.
Additionally, all outdoor campfires now require permits.
Drought conditions are likely to persist, and higher than normal temperatures will only make matters worse, state officials warned.
DES is urging the public, community water systems and municipalities to implement outdoor water use restrictions, such as limiting lawn watering to before 8 a.m. and after 7 p.m., and to odd and even days corresponding to street addresses.
Climate scientists at the University of New Hampshire released a new report earlier this summer warning that the Granite State has become increasingly warmer since the 1970s.
The 2021 N.H. Climate Assessment Report says that by the year 2100 an increase in summer heat without more rain could lead to drier summer weather and potentially more drought.
To view a map of drought conditions, a list of utilities restricting water use and drought guidance, go to NHDES Drought Management.