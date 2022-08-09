East Wing of Manchester City Hall closed Wednesday due to drainage issues By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Aug 9, 2022 Aug 9, 2022 Updated 56 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER/ Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The East Wing of City Hall will be closed Wednesday, August 10, due to drainage issues, Manchester officials announced in a release Tuesday night.Affected departments include the City Clerk, Ordinance Violations, Finance, Economic Development and the Mayor’s Office.No further information on the nature of the drainage issue was available Tuesday night.Departments located in the West Wing of the building will remain open. These include the Tax Collector, Assessor's Office, City Solicitor, Human Resources, and Planning and Community Development.A variety of services remain accessible online at the city website at manchesternh.gov including:parking ticket payment<https://parkingticketpayments.manchesternh.gov/>; Vital Records<https://www.manchesternh.gov/departments/city-clerk/municipal-archives-and-records/genealogy-vital-records>; and absentee ballot request forms <https://www.manchesternh.gov/Portals/2/Departments/city_clerk/elections/forms/absentee-ballot-app-state-election-2022.pdf> (emailed to cityclerk@manchesternh.gov once completed). Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Dear Abby: Teenagers' breakup puts parents in awkward spot East Wing of Manchester City Hall closed Wednesday due to drainage issues Heloise: How to successfully take pills Dear Abby: Father lies regularly to keep kids in line Heloise: Barbecue cleaning +2 Heloise: Leave exotic animals in their homes Load more {{title}} Most Popular Nashua man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by SUV on Everett Turnpike Manchester fire chief to retire Sept. 1 Bombs threats called in to colleges, universities across NH $1 million winning Mega Millions sold in NH Manchester aldermen approve agreement to develop parking lots into housing Pelham Police Chief Roark to retire at end of month, become town administrator Learning to fly: Plane built by MST students ready for takeoff ATV festival returns to Jericho Mountain State Park Dear Abby: Mom's lack of inhibition troubles son's girlfriend SoulFest celebrates last year at Gunstock before move to Mass. Request News Coverage