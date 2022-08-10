East Wing of Manchester City Hall to reopen Thursday following drainage issue By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Aug 10, 2022 Aug 10, 2022 Updated 54 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER/ Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The East Wing of City Hall was closed Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to drainage issues, city officials announced in a news release Tuesday night.Affected departments included the City Clerk, Ordinance Violations, Finance, Economic Development and the Mayor’s Office.A spokesperson for Mayor Joyce Craig’s office confirmed the East Wing and all affected departments would open for business as usual on Thursday.Tim Clougherty, the city’s new director of public works, said a clogged plumbing line caused minimal damage on the basement floor.“We had a mechanical failure with a piece that caused a clog in a plumbing line, and things backed up,” said Clougherty. “Nothing that can’t be pretty quickly rectified.”A meeting of the school board’s Committee on Finance and Facilities scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday in the aldermanic chambers was postponed due to the drainage issue.It is rescheduled to Wednesday, Aug. 17, immediately following the Policy Committee meeting.Departments located in the West Wing of the building remained open Wednesday.pfeely@unionleader.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Dear Abby: Drunk uncle crosses the line with kiss Heloise: Avocados are good for you East Wing of Manchester City Hall to reopen Thursday following drainage issue Heloise: How to successfully take pills East Wing of Manchester City Hall closed Wednesday due to drainage issues Dear Abby: Teenagers' breakup puts parents in awkward spot Load more {{title}} Most Popular Nashua man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by SUV on Everett Turnpike Manchester fire chief to retire Sept. 1 Learning to fly: Plane built by MST students ready for takeoff Pelham Police Chief Roark to retire at end of month, become town administrator ATV festival returns to Jericho Mountain State Park SoulFest celebrates last year at Gunstock before move to Mass. Dear Abby: Teenagers' breakup puts parents in awkward spot Dear Abby: Drunk uncle crosses the line with kiss Manchester aldermen approve agreement to develop parking lots into housing $1 million winning Mega Millions sold in NH Request News Coverage