Riding on the shoulders of his dad John, Guy Dukes enjoys a great view while playing with an egg on Sunday outside Flossie’s General Store during the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Easter Spring EGGstravaganza.
Autumn Rouleau places an egg she gathered Sunday during the Easter Spring EGGstravaganza into a bag held by her mom, Kelly.
John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
Livia Legendre of Berlin with eggs she gathered at Flossie’s General Store on Sunday during the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Easter Spring EGGstravaganza.
JACKSON — To the delight of locals and visitors, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce appears to have another seasonal hit on its hands.
Multiple venues, including the Christmas Farm Inn & Spa, invited youngsters to gather hundreds of treat-filled Easter eggs as part of the Chamber’s third Easter Spring EGGstravaganza.
“We were nervous yesterday,” when the weather was blustery and cold, and more evocative of winter than spring, said Mark Lahood, who owns the Christmas Farm Inn as well as the nearby Inn at Thorn Hill & Spa, both of which participated in the EGGstravaganza.
A native of Andover, Mass., Lahood and his family live at the Christmas Farm Inn, which on Sunday offered 350 eggs for the hunting, considerably more than the Chamber requested.
“My seven-year old daughter, Olivia, and I hand-stuffed each egg,” said Lahood, who, joined by Carolyn Fitzpatrick, dispersed them on the Inn’s property.
Stuffing the eggs, “took a while,” he said, but it was worth the work to see the joy on the faces of the hunters and their parents and loved ones.
“This is fun,” said Lily Waterhouse, 9, and her friend Noah Poirier, 10, both of Bartlett, as she gathered eggs at the Christmas Farm Inn, and her mom, Shannon Jeffrey, agreed.
“This is our second year,” said Jeffrey, while Poirier’s father, Kyle, added that the EGGstravaganza was “a tradition” for his family.
The Poiriers also support other Chamber events, among them the Wildquack Duck Race & Music Festival, which will take place on May 26, and The Return of the Pumpkin People, an October-long celebration of the gourd that, while based in Jackson, has expanded in recent years throughout the Mount Washington Valley.
Word of the EGGstravaganza has reached as far south as Lake Winnipesaukee, with Autumn Rouleau, 3, bringing her mom Kelly and dad Steve up from Alton, after having recently participated in her hometown’s Flashlight Egg Hunt on Friday evening.
“We came up here the first time last year and we loved it,” said Kelly, adding that while Autumn was a bit camera-shy on Sunday, “she’s having a ball.”
“I love that they (the Chamber and Christmas Farm Inn) do this,” she said.
“It’s an awesome town.”
That sense of community, said Michele and Kevin Pratt, is why they and their business, Flossie’s General Store, participates in many Chamber activities.
Sarah Dukes, of Scarborough, Maine, said she came to the EGGstravaganza with her husband John, and their daughter Mabel, 4, and one-year old son Guy, because it was enjoyable and entertaining, but more simply, “because our town’s not doing this.”
Priscila Legendre came to Jackson from Berlin, along with daughter Livia, 5, and baby Luca, and while it was their first EGGstravaganza, it probably won’t be their last.