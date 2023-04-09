Autumn Rouleau
Autumn Rouleau places an egg she gathered Sunday during the Easter Spring EGGstravaganza into a bag held by her mom, Kelly.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

JACKSON — To the delight of locals and visitors, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce appears to have another seasonal hit on its hands.

Multiple venues, including the Christmas Farm Inn & Spa, invited youngsters to gather hundreds of treat-filled Easter eggs as part of the Chamber’s third Easter Spring EGGstravaganza.