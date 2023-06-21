Easterseals NH this week revealed its plans for a 15-acre military and veterans campus in Franklin, set to break ground this fall.
The blueprints are finalized for what is being touted as a first-of-its-kind veterans campus “to serve those who served,” with construction scheduled to get underway Sept. 20 with a groundbreaking ceremony.
The campus is a joint project of Easter Seals and its Veterans Count program, the state, and PROCON Construction, with $23 million of funding for the project coming from New Hampshire’s portion of money allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and State Fiscal Recovery Funds.
Construction is expected to last approximately 15 months.
“There’s really no place like this anywhere in the country,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “There’s really no place where you see all the wraparound services centered around veterans.The only place to do this, to show how this model can and should work to the rest of the country, there’s really no other place to do this than in New Hampshire. I couldn’t be more excited and more proud — just keep kickin’ ass.”
New Hampshire has one of the largest per capita populations of veterans in the country, so demand for services provided by the campus is expected to be high, said Maureen Beauregard, president and CEO of Easterseals NH.
“This new campus will create a singular pathway to connect military service members, veterans, and their families with the services, programs, and assistance they need,” Beauregard said.
The campus will include affordable rental housing apartments, a hub of services, a retreat center, and therapeutic recreation opportunities for military service members, veterans, and their families.
Affordable housing: 30 units of permanent affordable rental housing for veterans;
Hub of services: Co-location of multiple military service organizations to ensure continuum of care for each visitor to the campus;
Retreat center with meeting and event space: 20 short-term rental bedrooms, some with kitchenettes; and opportunities to hold events/trainings;
Therapeutic recreation components: Access to the rail trail and Merrimack River; a to-be-built multipurpose building for equine and dog therapy, a rock climbing wall, ropes course, and more; a military-themed playground; and an outdoor performance stage.
“Our military service members stood tall for us, defending the freedoms and liberties we hold dear,” said Sununu. “Like never before, New Hampshire is creating the gold standard for the health and wellness of America’s heroes. In the Granite State, neighbors take care of neighbors. It comes with great pride that we are able to create this historic, one-of-a-kind, all-encompassing campus.”
Since 2007, Easterseals NH’s Veterans Count program has provided care to over 9,000 service members, veterans, and their families. With the new Military and Veterans Campus, Easterseals NH will be able to deepen and extend services to the military community.
“Our veterans stood strong for us, and we owe it to them to stand strong for them,” said Taylor Caswell, Commissioner of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs. “I am excited to see this great partnership come together to create this first of its kind campus right here in the Granite State. Not only does this project represent an incredible opportunity to support our Veterans, but will undoubtedly be an invaluable resource to Veterans in our state once completed.”
The $23 million in funding will be used to develop a campus for military members and their families. Additional funds will need to be raised to complete so-called “dreamy items” like a possible retreat center, multipurpose therapeutic recreation building, military-themed playground, and outdoor performance stage.
Major General David J. Mikolaities, Adjutant General with the New Hampshire National Guard, said the establishment of these services is “great,” but it’s “private and public partnerships that are making this work.”
“It is exceptional, the care that is being provided for our veterans that swore an oath to our Constitution,” said Mikolaities. “I cannot thank you enough for what you do for veterans in this state.”
PROCON Construction has taken on the task of making the dream a reality, and unveiled renderings for the site at the official project launch.
“As a long-time supporter of Easterseals, PROCON is honored to have been selected as their design-builder of the Easterseals Military and Veteran Campus in Franklin. We are dedicated to delivering high-quality affordable housing and a retreat center for our veterans,” said John Stebbins, managing director of PROCON.
Andy MacWilliam, chairman of the board of directors of Easterseals NH, said his organization “can’t wait to get started.”
“This project is the culmination of years of exploring new and revolutionary ways to better serve this specific population of families in New Hampshire and we are thrilled to be taking this dramatic step towards fulfilling our goal of serving those who have served our country,” said MacWilliam.