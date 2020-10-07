A proposal to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the state’s largest city touched off a contentious debate this week between vocal supporters and Manchester aldermen protective of Columbus Day and ultimately was put off.
The resolution submitted by Chris Potter, faith community organizer with the Granite State Organizing Project, would declare the second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the Queen City. Supporters argued the intent wasn’t to replace Columbus Day, though it would fall on the same day.
“In school, I was never taught the complete history of colonists and indigenous people, but I should have been,” Potter said. “To create a more understanding and accepting community, we need to teach this history. I’m not indigenous, I’m White, but I was bullied and excluded as a kid, and it’s always been my work to try and create a community where we acknowledge and support and value people.”
Four citizens testified in favor of the resolution. Another speaker — who identified herself as “Melody,” a Henniker resident who comes to Manchester often — said supporters don’t need permission to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
“The right way, I think, to alter and change these things is to do it yourself,” the woman said. “We don’t need to ask you guys for permission, just like I don’t need to ask you for permission if I can walk around without a mask on... what are you gonna do about it? And for all these people who are asking you to give them permission for Indigenous Peoples’ Day ... F--- Columbus.”
Alderman Tony Sapienza was vigorously opposed to the resolution.
“I think the idea of putting it on Columbus Day is an insult,” Sapienza said. “There’s plenty of days in the year you could have picked. If you want to pick a day with a holiday, I suggest March 17.”
Sapienza said the board should follow its procedures and require the resolution to first go to a committee. The proposal was sent to the Aldermanic Committee on Administration and Information Systems last month, but that group isn’t scheduled to meet before Monday — Columbus Day — so it went to the full board.
“We have a committee process. We ought to follow it,” Sapienza said. “This is not really an emergency. We’ve gotten this far without it...we can go another year.”
“If you’re an indigenous person, it is an emergency,” said Alderman Pat Long. “We’re a welcoming city. This is part of our heritage.”
At least 10 states, including Vermont and Maine, celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day as an alternative to Columbus Day.
In New Hampshire, Durham approved the switch in September 2017. Hopkinton approved the change in October 2018. On Aug. 27, Dover did likewise.
A bill to make Indigenous Peoples’ Day a statewide holiday was put before the Legislature in 2018, 2019 and this year, but it failed each time.
“I’m in support of making an Indigenous Peoples’ Day, just not necessarily on Columbus Day and convoluting the two together,” said Alderman Elizabeth Moreau. “History isn’t pretty, things happen in history that are going to upset people. Putting two holidays together to clash isn’t gonna change anything.”
“I cannot remember going to any event in my lifetime on Columbus Day that celebrated Italian Americans or anything like that,” said Alderman Barbara Shaw. “I’m not saying it doesn’t represent that. It’s not going to take Columbus Day as a federal holiday away from the calendar, the state or anything like that.”
Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur proposed that the city celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Aug. 9, a date recognized by the United Nations.
“Don’t sit there and tell me this isn’t a way to get rid of Columbus Day,” Levasseur said. “I don’t understand why we wouldn’t follow along with the United Nations. I don’t want to see it replacing Columbus Day.”
Mayor Joyce Craig spoke in favor of the resolution, saying, “I agree this would add a new level to (Columbus Day) and provide an opportunity to learn from history and to start a dialogue in the community that we have not had before.”
A motion to approve the resolution was defeated on a roll call vote. Will Stewart, Bill Barry, Long and Shaw were in favor. Keith Hirschmann, Kevin Cavanaugh, Jim Roy, Dan O’Neil, Ross Terrio, Mike Porter, Sapienza, Levasseur and Moreau were opposed.
A motion by Levasseur to designate Aug. 9 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day also failed. Hirschmann, Sapienza, Levasseur and Terrio voted in favor, and Shaw, Barry, Cavanaugh, Stewart, Long, Roy, Moreau and O’Neil were opposed.
A motion to send the resolution to committee for further discussion passed by a voice vote.