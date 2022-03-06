Electric bike rider seriously injured in Queen City crash By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Mar 6, 2022 Mar 6, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save An electric bike rider suffered serious injuries after hitting a Toyota Highlander near the intersection of Valley and Pine streets Sunday afternoon, Manchester police said.Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of Valley and Pine streets for a report of a bicycle versus motor vehicle collision.Manchester police said an electric bicycle being operated by a 49-year-old city man was heading easterly on Valley St. when it hit a 2006 Toyota Highlander traveling northerly on Pine St.The electric bike rider suffered serious bodily injury and was transported to the Elliot Hospitalfor medical treatment, police said. The driver of the 2006 Toyota Highlander was not injured.Manchester police said the identity of the electric bicycle rider was being withheld Sunday night “as it is an active investigation” by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Manchester PoliceDepartment Investigator Kevin Gelinas at 603-792-5441. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Dear Abby: After years of inattention, family takes separate path Hints from Heloise: Bright colors, please! NH man among two killed in fiery head-on crash in Maine After a 3-year hiatus, the Boat Bash Snow Crash returns to Franklin +5 Manchester supt. search committee meeting Monday to finalize job description Omni Mount Washington Hotel hosts U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame and Museum induction +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Manchester aldermen say city's response to towing concerns better but 'we have work to do' Residents share their stories, fears as Manchester gathers in support of Ukraine NH man among two killed in fiery head-on crash in Maine Community rallies around first responders whose home was destroyed by fire Manchester School District begins ventilation system work at two schools NH House Democratic leader Renny Cushing takes medical leave ‘Nobody will forget’: NH residents with Ukrainian roots rally at State House Dear Abby: Hardworking wife finally ready to hit the bricks Dear Abby: Wife shocked by husband's extracurricular activity Dear Abby: Man's incessant lying makes his partner wary Request News Coverage