An electric bike rider suffered serious injuries after hitting a Toyota Highlander near the intersection of Valley and Pine streets Sunday afternoon, Manchester police said.

Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of Valley and Pine streets for a report of a bicycle versus motor vehicle collision.

Manchester police said an electric bicycle being operated by a 49-year-old city man was heading easterly on Valley St. when it hit a 2006 Toyota Highlander traveling northerly on Pine St.

The electric bike rider suffered serious bodily injury and was transported to the Elliot Hospital

for medical treatment, police said. The driver of the 2006 Toyota Highlander was not injured.

Manchester police said the identity of the electric bicycle rider was being withheld Sunday night “as it is an active investigation” by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Manchester Police

Department Investigator Kevin Gelinas at 603-792-5441.