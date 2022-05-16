The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Monday $4 million in federal funds earmarked for assessing and cleaning up abandoned industrial and commercial properties is headed for New Hampshire, to support cleaning up abandoned properties in underserved communities.
The funds, available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, are aimed at revitalizing communities across the country by cleaning up contaminated and blighted sites and redeveloping them for future use.
A brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant. Redevelopment made possible through the program includes everything from grocery stores and affordable housing to health centers, museums, greenways and solar farms.
Projects can range from cleaning up buildings with asbestos or lead contamination to assessing and cleaning up abandoned properties that once managed dangerous chemicals.
“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and President Biden’s leadership, EPA’s Brownfields program is making a record investment of more than $51 million to revitalize communities across New England,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash in a statement. “Today’s investment of EPA Brownfields assessment and cleanup funding will jump start economic redevelopment and job creation in many of New England’s hardest hit and underserved communities as we work to turn environmental risks into economic assets.”
New Hampshire is in line to receive five grants under the Brownfields Cleanup and Assessment Grant program:
• $500,000 to BRI Development LLC to clean up the Sinclair Lot in Bethlehem;
• $500,000 to the Nashua Regional Planning Commission to assess the Downtowns of Nashua and Milford;
• $2,000,000 to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) to assess Berlin, Derry and Winchester;
• $500,000 to the Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission to assess the City of Manchester and the City of Derry;
• $500,000 to the Southwest Region Planning Commission to assess the river towns of Hinsdale, Winchester, Swanzey and Keene.
“This latest allocation of federal funds is another exciting example of the (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law) at work in our communities,” said U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in a statement. “This robust investment will remediate contaminated sites throughout the state and revitalize them, increasing economic opportunities in New Hampshire.”