EPPING
Paul Gatchell wanted to be called “Dad of the Year,” so he built a water park with a rope swing, waterfall and two large water slides that tower over the front yard of his Epping home.
The private park has been a huge hit with family, friends and others from the community who have discovered the fun of having this scaled-down version of Water Country in the neighborhood, especially during the summer of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody says they have the greatest backyard, but this is my front yard,” said Gatchell, 48, who works for Gatchell Earth, a family-run excavation company.
His vision for the park began in 2002 after his blowup pool didn’t fare well during the winter, and he decided not to bother with it again.
That’s when he started to dig.
Within a couple of years, Gatchell had created a large 28-foot-deep pond on his 40-acre property and added some of his water park features. In 2015 came a major expansion when he acquired two water slides that were once used at Pine Acres Resort in Raymond.
“We begged our dad for a water slide,” said Hazel, Gatchell’s 9-year-old daughter.
After Gatchell put in about 1,000 man hours with help from electricians, welders, fabricators and concrete crews, the water began flowing in the slides for the first time on his daughter’s last day of school in June 2016.
“We actually flipped the switch an hour before school got out,” said Gatchell, who also has two other children, ages 13 and 24.
Gatchell said some people think he’s crazy, but he’s planning to add more to the park when he has the time and money.
One future addition may be a zip line.
“It’s still a work in progress,” he said.
This is the first summer Ellie Morris and her friends have visited the Gatchells’ home water park.
With so many events, amusement parks and other activities disrupted by the pandemic, the 16-year-old from Kingston said she’s glad to have a place to go in a hotter-than-normal summer.
“I think it’s awesome. We come here a lot with our friends. It’s just fun to hang out,” she said.
Her friend Siera Carey, 18, of Newton, called the place “amazing.” She said she enjoys the rope swing and jumping off the ledge to perform flips near the waterfall.
“We’re really lucky to be able to come here,” she said.
Hannah Ehlers was impressed when she showed up for the first time.
“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” said the 18-year-old Newton teen.
Gatchell’s daughter considers herself pretty lucky to have a home water park.
“My best friend has a pool and a trampoline,” Hazel said.