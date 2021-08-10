Epping officials are hoping to take a bite out of the growing number of unlicensed dogs in town, but it looks like they’ll have to wait until next year to begin fining owners.
Selectmen voted Monday to give Town Clerk Erika Robinson the green light to issue so-called “civil forfeiture” fines of $25 to owners who have failed to license their dogs by the May 1 deadline.
State law requires licensing for dogs over 4 months old and allows towns to assess the $25 fine along with a $1 per month late fee for violators who fail to register by June 1.
According to town officials, unlike other communities, Epping has not been slapping owners with fines for many years.
While the board authorized Robinson to move ahead with issuing the fines, Town Administrator Gregory Dodge said Tuesday that the town missed the deadline to assess them this year.
Robinson met with selectmen to voice concerns about an increasing number of unlicensed dogs, which totaled 165 as of Monday.
“You guys have never enforced it. I think you need to get it out that it’s going to be enforced so we don’t have this problem that I have to have my staff sit on a phone for days calling people to license their dogs,” she told the board.
The town clerk’s office has made numerous calls and mailed reminders about overdue licenses, which Robinson insisted is a time-consuming process.
According to Robinson, other towns are more strict and will even seize a dog for failing to register.
Selectman Tom Gauthier voted to enforce the fines, but voiced support for a cat licensing requirement to make things fair.
“I never voted for this before because people don’t have to register their cats. They can run outside with no leashes, no nothing, all over the place,” he said.
Robinson said some municipalities do require cat licensing.
“If it’s good enough for the dogs, it should be good enough for the cats, too,” Gauthier said.