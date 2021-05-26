A local combat veteran has stepped up to organize a rolling parade in honor of the fallen on Memorial Day after learning that Epping’s traditional parade is not being held for a second year.
The parade featuring motorcycles and vehicles will be held May 31 at 10 a.m. and will leave from the Epping Park and Ride on Route 125.
Sean Morrison, who is heading up the event, said he hopes people will turn out to watch along the parade route and display their patriotic spirit as they remember the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.
An Iraq War veteran, Hampton firefighter/paramedic and former state representative, Morrison began planning the rolling parade after learning that American Legion Post 51 in Epping had decided not to hold its parade due to COVID-19 concerns.
The legion organizes the parade each year with support from the town.
The rolling parade will make its way through the center of town and end with a ceremony at noon at the DAR Park at the intersection of Main Street and Route 27.
Morrison said the event has received support from the town, police and the fire department, which will lead the parade.
“It’s to remember those who gave all, but also to celebrate the fact that we had heroes like that. Most important to me, I did three tours in Iraq — combat tours. I wasn’t behind a desk. I knew people that gave all over there and I think a day as important as this, everybody who lost a friend or a family member or a brother or sister in arms has the right to honor them and no one should take it away under any circumstances, ever,” Morrison said.
Members of Post 51 canceled the parade in early April. At the time, the statewide mask mandate was still in place along with other COVID-19 restrictions.
“All it would have taken is one person getting sick and we felt that the parade wasn’t worth people taking the chance of getting sick. We just didn’t feel it was worth the gamble,” said Ken Maynard, 73, the finance officer for Post 51 who served in the Marines during the Vietnam War.
He and other post members were surprised when Gov. Chris Sununu lifted the mask mandate a few days after their meeting.
While members aren’t planning their parade, the legion is still holding smaller ceremonies at different locations as it does each year and worked with local Boy Scouts to have flags placed on veterans’ graves and hung along streets in town.
“Right now the townspeople are mad at us... I still think we made the right call. Next year it’ll be bigger and better and everybody hopefully will be back to normal,” said Maynard.
The rolling parade will travel from the Park and Ride to Main Street at Walgreens. It will take a left on Route 27 and head to Blake Road, Old Bridge Lane, Prescott Road, back onto Main Street, and travel to Plumer Road, Long Meadow Farm Drive, Hamilton Drive, Plumer Road, Elm Street, Mill Street, and end at the town hall parking lot.
In addition to the rolling parade and other ceremonies, Rockingham Grange No. 183 in Epping is also planning a Memorial Day service on the front lawn of the grange building on Main Street at 10:30 a.m.
Anyone interested in joining the rolling parade with their vehicle is encouraged to contact Morrison at 603-275-7494 or via email at moe.morrison@yahoo.com.