Hampstead police officer Dave Cianfrini was supposed to be in Washington, D.C., this week to honor New Hampshire’s fallen officers and others who have died in the line of duty, but the coronavirus pandemic has canceled events for National Police Week.
Cianfrini has been traveling to the capital for nearly 24 years and leads a team from New Hampshire in the Police Unity Tour.
While he and other law enforcement officers from around the state won’t be there this year, it doesn’t mean they won’t be thinking of the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“We are always trying to make sure that we are recognizing our heroes. New Hampshire is such a small state and we have a relatively small (number of line-of-duty deaths) compared to some of the other states, but it’s our duty to remember to honor these folks,” he said.
National Police Week comes at a time when Brentwood police and others from the state are marking the sixth anniversary of the death of Brentwood officer Stephen Arkell, who was shot and killed on May 12, 2014.
Arkell, 48, was ambushed by gunman Michael Nolan, 47, when he showed up at the residence after neighbors reported an argument between Nolan and his elderly father. Nolan later set fire to the home, which eventually exploded.
Memorial signs recognizing some of New Hampshire’s fallen officers are usually brought to the capital for a ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, but this year a Kingston officer who has also attended National Police Week for 25 years placed the signs at different locations in the area, including the Kingston Police Department and at a roadside memorial on Route 107 in Brentwood near the neighborhood where Arkell was killed.
Brentwood officer Josh Turner, who was close to Arkell and helped organize a community 5K run/walk in his honor, said a group of officers plans to host a Zoom video conference Tuesday night for a virtual toast to their late friend.
“That event changed all of our lives. It took away the innocence that Brentwood had and all of those communities around. The people that were involved will always remember that and carry it with them,” he said.
The annual 5K event, which ended last year after five years, raised approximately $150,000 for the Officer Stephen Arkell Memorial Fund, which provides scholarships to graduates from Exeter High School.
Turner said the plan was to host the event for five years to build up the fund as a way to carry on Arkell’s legacy.
Fremont police Sgt. Jason Larochelle, who has also traveled to National Police Week several times over the years, said it will be tough for the survivors who won’t be able to come together to remember their loved ones lost over the past year.
Larochelle joined other local officers and family in 2015 when Arkell’s name was inscribed on the memorial.
“Steve is someone I think about every day,” he said.