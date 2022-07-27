Ryan McGonigle

Ryan McGonigle, a well-known coach in Concord sports, died Sunday.

NASHUA — No one would have faulted Cam McGonigle if he had pitched poorly at Holman Stadium on Tuesday.

McGonigle, the starter for Concord Post 21 in a potential clinching game of the state American Legion Baseball playoffs, took the mound less than 48 hours after his uncle, Ryan McGonigle, died of a heart attack.