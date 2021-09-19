With the eviction ban gone for almost a month now, the courts are again full of landlords seeking to remove tenants — but outside one courtroom in Manchester, a temporary safety net is keeping some families in their homes and getting landlords paid.
Eviction courts look much as they did pre-pandemic. There are no masks required in the windowless courtrooms on Amherst Street in Manchester. As was common before the pandemic, landlords almost always come to court with attorneys. Tenants rarely have legal representation, if they show up to the hearings at all.
Landlords are seeking to remove tenants by the dozens across New Hampshire, nearing pre-pandemic levels. In the first two weeks of September, eviction proceedings began against 173 families in New Hampshire, according to court data. So far this year, more than 2,500 cases have passed through New Hampshire courts.
Falling behind on the rent is one of the most common reasons landlords pursue evictions, but sometimes it is for what the landlord sees as disruptive behavior — arguing, unwelcome guests and mental illness all made appearances in cases during one session in Manchester district court last week, when Judge Kimberly A. Chabot heard nine cases.
But unlike before the pandemic, three of the nine cases heard during that session were referred to a small conference room just outside the courtroom, where staff from Southern New Hampshire Services helped renters apply for help to stay in their homes.
Emergency rental assistance passed by Congress as part of the December 2020 COVID relief bill means there is help for tenants struggling to pay rent, and landlords struggling to get paid. But the program is still little-known and little-used.
While some states have handed out more than half the money the bill allotted them for rental aid, New Hampshire has handed out just $37 million of the $200 million available to renters in the state. The program has helped almost 5,800 people pay rent and utility bills, as of Aug. 27, the most recent data available from the state.
The availability of emergency rental assistance means that eviction for nonpayment of rent is still happening less often than before the pandemic, and before the upending of economic and family life.
The temporary measures in place to slow evictions seem to be working, even after the Supreme Court struck down the federal ban on evictions in areas of high COVID-19 spread.
But for other tenants, the rental assistance may not help.
One tenant walked out of her hearing. “I’m not going to be disrespected my entire life so they can have more money,” she said, packing her things into a grocery bag and leaving the courtroom.
Two other tenants did not arrive for their midafternoon hearings. One of the two said he had filed paperwork to postpone the hearing, but his landlord said he never received a copy of that filing. The judge said she accepted the landlord’s word, and issued a notice of default, documenting that the tenant did not attend the hearing.
“Is there any chance this can be worked out?” a court employee asked one landlord, trying to point the parties toward rental assistance. The landlord was firm: he wanted the tenant gone.