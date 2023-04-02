Jeff Neil of Exeter

Jeff Neil of Exeter with his award.

 Provided by Exeter Police Department

The Exeter Police Department on Friday honored Exeter resident Jeff Neil with a “Citizen Award” in recognition of his heroic actions aboard United Airlines Flight 2609 earlier this month.

At a brief ceremony held at the Town Offices, Police Chief Stephan Poulin honored Neil with a crystal plaque for his courageous decision to step up and help subdue a passenger who was acting erratically, making threats toward passengers and staff, and allegedly attempted to open a cabin exit door and tried to stab a flight attendant.