The November election is over, but not for Beverly Hodsdon of Exeter. The 55-year-old graphic designer and mother of four is on a get-out-the-vote campaign which will keep her scrambling until next Friday.
The highest online voting tally for the four finalists of the NASCAR-sponsored Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award will earn a $75,000 donation to their local charity.
That’s a lot of money for nonprofit organizations these days.
Hodsdon has been named one four finalists nationally for the award, the others representing charities in Texas (a speech hearing and rehab center), Michigan (“Wigs 4 Kids”) and Kentucky (an organization advocating for children with Down syndrome).
Hodsdon’s charity is the Richie McFarland Children’s Center in Stratham, a 50-year-old organization that helps infant children with early developmental delays. Her own infant daughter benefited from early intervention about 20 years ago.
Since then, Hodsdon has volunteered her time, serving on the board, assisting with fundraising, and using her graphic art expertise to compose brochures promoting the center’s services and reaching parents about early childhood intervention services.
“This is giving us a national platform to speak about the importance of early intervention services for children across the country no matter where they are located and how important that is,” Hodsdon said Friday.
“From birth to three years old is critical for brain development,” she said.
Peggy Small-Porter, the center’s executive director, says Hodsdon knows how to connect people and unite stakeholders, be they volunteers or financial donors.
“She is an ambassador beyond ambassadors,” Small-Porter said Thursday
“Wherever she goes, there’s an enthusiasm and dedication that really does inspire others. She helps others find their own fire, and contribute what they can from their own areas of strength.”
The work is helping toddlers with gaps in speech and cognitive development, using trained specialists at their small facility on Sandy Point Road -- other times providing those services in the home.
“We know early intervention can have extremely strong benefits for families but it's a process of getting families to know what they are entitled to and how to get them through that system,” says Kim Nesbitt, an early childhood development specialist and an associate professor at the University of New Hampshire.
Nesbitt’s team is using their expertise to help streamline early childhood services in the state.
As for the NASCAR Foundation humanitarian award, voting is online through noon next Friday, Nov. 12.
Hodsdon says she’s a race fan and along with the three other finalists has been invited to a series of NASCAR races in Phoenix this weekend.
“Each one of them is working to improve the lives of children while incorporating the excitement of our sport,” said NASCAR Foundation Chairman Mike Helton. “The fans will have a tough decision.”