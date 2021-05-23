Elizabeth Mackey felt as if her identity had been stolen after the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles forced her to drop the smiley face she’s been putting next to the signature on her driver’s license and other official documents for 37 years.
“It’s always been my little trademark,” said the 54-year-old Exeter woman, who recently learned that her smiley face signature no longer would be allowed on her license.
Mackey certainly wasn’t smiling when the DMV told her that she’d have to change her signature after she attempted to get her license renewed on March 23.
She said that when she went to the DMV in Concord for the renewal, she signed her name with the smiley face, and no one complained about it at the time.
In fact, Mackey said the person who processed her renewal commented how “cute” the smiley face was next to her name.
“I smiled and said, ‘Yeah, it’s kind of my little logo. I even have a tattoo on me,” she said.
Mackey said she began using the smiley face as part of her signature in 1984 when she signed her Social Security card.
She has used it on pretty much everything else she’s signed since then, including her passport, lease agreements, loans, her child’s birth certificate and car registrations.
“It’s on everything. It’s just always at the end of my signature,” she said.
The smiley face has never been questioned before, she said, but while waiting for her new license to arrive weeks after she signed it, the DMV informed her that she would have to return to sign the license again, this time without the smiley face.
In a letter to Mackey dated April 14, Ray Fernandez, assistant supervisor at the Bureau of Driver Licensing, wrote that the DMV couldn’t complete the processing of her license due to an “unacceptable signature.”
When she went to the Epping DMV to provide a new signature minus the smiley face, Mackey said a worker told her that “it never should have been on there at all, from day one” and that “they were just now cracking down.”
Lawrence Crowe, the DMV’s public information officer, didn’t address specific questions about whether the state was cracking down on license signatures.
Instead, in an email, he pointed to administrative rules on signatures, which state, in part, “No written remarks, other than the applicant’s signature, shall be permitted in the area designated for the signature on the driver license or non-driver identification card.”
It saddens Mackey.
“I do feel like I’ve lost a significant part of my identity. This is going to be such a hard habit to break. I’ve tried not to sign anything with it, but when you’ve been doing it forever, it’s just instinctual. It’s something you don’t think about,” she said.